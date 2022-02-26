Equipping Students with Disabilities for the Workforce

EL PASO, Texas -- Project Search is a program at Socorro Independent School District that aims to equip students with disabilities with necessary skills. The program is a year-long internship.

According to officials, up to 12 students are enrolled in the program each year.

The program helps equip students with the necessary skills that will help them transition to the workforce. Additionally, students gain the confidence and self-esteem to succeed.

"They acquire so many skills and abilities that they need to gain independence,” Monica Gasca, a teacher of the program, said.

The students complete their internship at the Hospitals of Providence East and at other agencies.

Gasca said, “It helps students with disabilities transition into the workforce, so we will work with a group of individuals. They complete an internship for a year at the Hospitals of Providence East campus and work with different agencies.”

Gasca explained the ultimate goal is for students to receive paid employment.

“This program is a great opportunity because we are providing an opportunity that a lot of these students would have not received. The national average for students with disabilities to obtain employment is at 30 percent. Our program last year had 87 percent of our interns earn employment.”

This past week students at the program were able to connect with employers at a networking event.