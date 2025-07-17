8 victims file abuse lawsuits against the El Paso, Las Cruces diocese
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Davis Kelin Law Firm, LLC and Huffman Wallace & Monagle, have filed eight lawsuits in the Third Judicial District in New Mexico against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces and the Catholic Diocese of El Paso.
They also filed against: Our Lady of Health in Las Cruces, Our Lady of Purification in Dona Ana, Immaculate Conception in Alamogordo, Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mesilla Park, St. Anthony in Anthony, and St. Eleanor in Ruidoso "for sexual abuse committed by priests against young children while they were employed by the diocese."
The priests accused include: Monsignor Albert Chavez, Father David Holley, Father Emilio Roure, Father Wilfrid Diamond, Monsignor Gonzalo Morales, Father Bernard Bissonnette, and Father Joaquin Resma.
The cases involve sexual abuse of young children ranging in age from three to 15.
ABC-7 spoke to an attorney on the case Levi Monagle, he said the earliest instance of sexual abuse dated back to 1956 and the most recent case of abuse ended in 1990.
The Catholic Diocese of El Paso released the following statement:
"At current the diocese has been made aware of the aforementioned lawsuits and cannot comment on any pending litigation. The Diocese of El Paso works very diligently to cooperate with all parties involved when cases like this are brought forward. The diocese takes all matters of abuse as grave and serious situations and will work to ensure that justice is served.
The diocese has worked to implement and train clergy, employees, and volunteers on best practices of Safe Environment. All who work in any ministry as a member of the clergy, employee, or volunteer within the diocese must have undergone and passed a certification of training annually as part of the diocesan Safe Environment protocols.
We encourage individuals with any knowledge of any misconduct and or of any crime committed by any member of the clergy, employee, or volunteer within the diocese to please come forward to law enforcement. They can also reach out to our office of victims assistance and our office of safe environment by calling 915-872-8400."