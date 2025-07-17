8 victims file abuse lawsuits against the El Paso, Las Cruces diocese

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Davis Kelin Law Firm, LLC and Huffman Wallace & Monagle, have filed eight lawsuits in the Third Judicial District in New Mexico against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces and the Catholic Diocese of El Paso.

They also filed against: Our Lady of Health in Las Cruces, Our Lady of Purification in Dona Ana, Immaculate Conception in Alamogordo, Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mesilla Park, St. Anthony in Anthony, and St. Eleanor in Ruidoso "for sexual abuse committed by priests against young children while they were employed by the diocese."

The priests accused include: Monsignor Albert Chavez, Father David Holley, Father Emilio Roure, Father Wilfrid Diamond, Monsignor Gonzalo Morales, Father Bernard Bissonnette, and Father Joaquin Resma.



The cases involve sexual abuse of young children ranging in age from three to 15.

ABC-7 spoke to an attorney on the case Levi Monagle, he said the earliest instance of sexual abuse dated back to 1956 and the most recent case of abuse ended in 1990.

The Catholic Diocese of El Paso released the following statement: