El Paso Sheriff’s Office adds new “Most Wanted FURever home” program

EL PASO, Texas - Due to the increase in pets being dropped off at the El Paso Animal Services facility a new program to highlight the shunned four-legged friends has been created.

The "El Paso Sheriff's Office Most Wanted FURever Home" will be a flyer that will go to local media and social media outlets.

The flyer will list available pets from the shelter.

According to the El Paso Sheriff's Office, all of the animals will be spayed or neutered, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and registration.

The pets will be sent home with food, a bowl, a leash and a collar.