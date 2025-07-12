Skip to Content
Parents learn about funding college education for their children

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Community College hosted a FAFSA Parent informational session at the Education Service Center Region 19.

The college partnered with other regional education institution to help parents, guardians, and student understand financial aid and how to plan for the costs of higher education.

FAFSA stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid, those in attendance were able to follow along with step-by-step guidance to complete the application.

