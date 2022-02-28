Skip to Content
Las Cruces man charged with murder in connection with deadly crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Officers charged a Las Cruces man with first degree murder in connection with a crash Friday night that killed a motorcyclist, a spokesman for the department confirmed.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers say 25-year-old Jason Salais struck a 21-year-old motorcyclist named Jose Gomez and killed him near University Avenue and Espina Street.

Salais remains behind bars in the Doña Ana County Detention Center, charged with first degree murder and vehicular homicide.

