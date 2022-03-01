El Paso City Council hears phase two of EPPD body cam presentation

EL PASO, Texas- The El Paso City Council heard phase two from the El Paso Police Department's presentation for the request of funds in order to replace and procure officer body cameras.

The floor was also open to El Pasoans who cared to share their opinions on the issue.

According to Assistant Police Chief Zina Silva the department has filed for the Officer of the Governor State Grant, will need The City's cash match, and ARPA funds to come up with around seven point 7.3 million dollars.

That leaves a remaining balance of nearly 4.5 million of the 11.6 million necessary for the equipment though.

Assistant Chief Silva explained to the council that through the lease option the vendor is offering, The City will be able to cover the first three years of equipping the body cameras to officers.

That still leaves another two years remaining on the contract and around a five million dollar tab.

"The City will not have to come up with any more funding until the third year of the program. Giving the city approximately three years to come up with the funding plan and put resources aside to cover years four and five of the program. And of course during this time period The City and PD would continue to research and apply for other grant opportunities," Silva told the council.

Those that called in and were given their three minutes to speak unanimously agreed on the importance of the police having body cameras.