I-95 in Connecticut reopens after flaming crash left it closed for days

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Interstate 95 in Connecticut has reopened. Authorities shut the highway down in both directions after a three-vehicle crash Thursday involving a gasoline tanker. The tanker burst into flames and damaged an overpass above I-95 in Norwalk. Workers began demolishing the bridge on Friday and worked to repave damaged parts of the roadway. Officials say all six lanes of I-95 reopened Sunday. The interstate serves as a major link between New England and New York. The closure left drivers jampacked bumper to bumper on some of the detour routes.

