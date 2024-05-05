Sierra Nevada records snowiest day of the season from brief but potent California storm

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A weekend spring storm that drenched the San Francisco Bay area and closed Northern California mountain highways also set a single-day snowfall record in the Sierra Nevada. The wet weather system had mostly moved out of the state by Sunday morning, but officials warn that roads would remain slick after around two feet of snow fell in some areas. The University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab says the storm dropped 26.4 inches of snow, making for the snowiest day of the season. Treacherous driving conditions on Saturday forced the closure of several highways near Lake Tahoe. Drier and warmer conditions are expected throughout the week.

