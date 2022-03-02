2022 TedxElPaso event “A City Reimagined” takes place Saturday

EL PASO, Texas - TEDxElPaso will take place this Saturday at the El Paso Museum of Art downtown from 9am-3pm. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature local voices and TED Talks videos under the theme of “A City Reimagined.” David Jerome, CEO of the El Paso Chamber, which organizes the event, appeared Wednesday on ABC-7 at 4.

TEDxElPaso is an annual, freethinking conference. This event brings together the region’s brightest minds to spread ideas and inspire change. TEDxElPaso believes in creating an authentic TED experience, providing the region’s greatest minds with a powerful venue to share with the community.

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe. TEDxElPaso is an annual, freethinking conference held in El Paso. This event brings together the region’s brightest minds to spread ideas and inspire change. TEDxElPaso believes in creating an authentic TED experience, providing the region’s greatest minds with a powerful venue to share with the community.

Speakers at 2022 TEDxElPaso include Tommy Gonzalez, El Paso City Manager; Jason Ketchum, Vice President of Commercial Activities for One Gas; Kathleen Carson, DDS Integrative Dentist; Ogechika Alozie, MD, MPH, FACP, AAHIVS, CEO of Southwest Viral Med and ABC-7 Medical Contributor; Ryan Wicker, Ph.D., P.E., Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Executive Director of the W.M. Keck Center at UTEP; Kelly Tomblin, CEO of El Paso Electric, and Jesus Alvarado, Artist & Co-Founder of Kalavera Culture Shop.

2022 TEDxElPaso sponsors include Hunt Companies, Inc., Microsoft, El Paso Electric, Texas Gas Service, ADP, WestStar, Peter Piper Pizza, Deadbeach Brewery, Hotel Paso Del Norte, and Destination El Paso.

For more information about TEDxElPaso, please visit https://TEDxElPaso.com.