EPCC gets more than $273,000 from Marathon Petroleum for student wielding program

EL PASO, Texas - On Thursday morning, the Marathon Petroleum Foundation announced its $273,838 donation to El Paso Community College to help train students to learn the trade of welding while in high school. Students work towards their college studies and obtaining their welding certification while at EPCC.

The Ysleta Independent School District's welding program allows students to begin their welding training as teenagers. This grant helps those students who want to begin their career as a welder by giving them the opportunity to get their tuition paid for by the grant.