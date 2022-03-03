Texas appeals halt of investigation of trans teen’s parents

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is appealing a judge’s ruling that prevents the state from investigating a transgender teenager’s parents over gender confirming care she received. Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the appeal Wednesday of the temporary order halting the investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services into the 16-year-old’s parents. The parents sued over the investigation and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order last week that officials look into reports of such treatments as abuse. The lawsuit marked the first reported investigation following Abbott’s directive and a nonbinding legal opinion by Paxton labeling certain gender-confirmation treatments as “child abuse.”