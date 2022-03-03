Skip to Content
War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The already-challenging path to bringing home Americans jailed in Russia and Ukraine is likely even more complicated now with a war overwhelming the region and increasingly hostile relations between the United States and the Kremlin. Marine veteran Trevor Reed and corporate security executive Paul Whelan are each serving long prison sentences in Russia. Their families have long held out hope for some sort of deal, including a possible prisoner exchange, that could get their loved ones home. Now, though, that seems a much harder ask.

