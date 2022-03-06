Robertson’s 2nd straight hat trick lifts Stars over Wild 6-3

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jason Robertson had his second hat trick of the weekend and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3. Robertson is up to 29 goals on the season, seven of which have come in the last three games. Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, and Riley Tufte added his first NHL goal. Jake Oettenger had 32 saves. For Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Nico Sturm added a goal. Kaapo Kahkonen gave up four goals on 21 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. He was replaced by Cam Talbot, who stopped all three shots he faced.