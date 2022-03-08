Cowboys using $11 million franchise tag on TE Dalton Schultz
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
The Dallas Cowboys are using the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. The move buys time for the sides to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott’s most reliable targets. The one-year contract will be worth about $11 million. The sides will have until July 15 to come to terms on a longer contract that would have less of a salary cap hit as Dallas looks for relief. Schultz emerged as an important part of the Dallas offense early in 2020 when Blake Jarwin sustained a season-ending knee injury in the opener.