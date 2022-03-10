New Mexico regulators consider more oil and gas rules

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are considering adopting another set of rules proposed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration to crack down on pollution across the oil and natural gas sector. The proposal before the state Environmental Improvement Board is the second piece of the Democratic governor’s plan for curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Board members are scheduled to start reviewing the proposal Thursday morning. Rules already have been adopted to limit venting and flaring as a way to reduce methane pollution. This effort focuses on oilfield equipment that emits smog-causing pollution. Consideration of the rules comes amid instability in the global energy market and the renewed debate over domestic production.