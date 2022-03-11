2 Year Anniversary since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic: where we stand now

EL PASO, Texas -- Two years ago today COVID was declared a pandemic. Since its emergence over six million people have died from the virus.

"Where we are in March 2022 is in a much better place than we were a year ago or certainly two years ago," Cameron Webb Senior Policy Advisor for Equity on the White House Covid-19 Response team said.

Webb says because of the tools we have we now we are in a more stable position. He says we have tests widely available including at-home tests. He says we now have access to quality masks.

Over 215 million people have received their vaccines. 60% or 3/5 people who are eligible have received their booster.

"We just have a lot more tools then ever before," Webb said. "We are in a moment of improvement doesn't mean we're gonna stay this way so we have to be prepared for that."

"We are in a moment where we can, as the CDC director says, take a break from masks in a lot of communities but you have to make sure you hold onto those masks in case you need to bring those back," Webb said.

CDC has updated the COVID-19 Community Level at COVID by County. As of March 10, 2022, more than 98% of the U.S. population is in a location with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.

El Paso County is at level: Medium

Doña Ana County is at level: Low