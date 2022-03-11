City of El Paso invites public to discuss proposed noise ordinance and sound amplification permits
EL PASO, Texas - After pandemic-related delays to change the city's noise and sound amplification permit ordinances, El Paso is resuming research and gathering community input.
In the Spring of 2021, Code Enforcement, El Paso Police and the City's Attorney's Office set about gathering data, collect sound readings, reaching out to businesses and the community.
The city is hosting four virtual community meetings to discuss proposed amendments. There will also be a public meeting during the April 26 city council meeting.
The proposed revisions for the noise ordinance include:
- Clarifying that violations can occur at any time of day if the noise level disturbs or interferes with sleep, peace, comfort or rest of a resident
- Revises the location of where the noise reading is taken
- Lowers decibel level from 70 to 65 decibels
- Revises requirements on vibrations from adjoining properties to the affected propery.
Chapter 54 of the Texas Local Government Code allows the city to bring a civil action against a person with penalties of up to $1,000 per day.
Revisions for the Sound Amplification Permit Ordinance include:
- Revised definition of what constitutes an outdoor area
- Lowers decibel levels from 70 to 65
- Expands how far these areas must be from homes from 350 to 500 feet
- Requires written notice to neighbors and written responses on the expansion
- Lowers from 10 citations to two the threshold that would lead to permit being revoked
- Clarifies the actions the city may take under the Texas Local Government Code for violations
These proposed revisions do not apply to businesses within the designated boundaries of the Downtown Management District unless the DMD expands its boundaries, then businesses within any future expanded areas would need a permit if they meet the criteria.
If you are interested in attending the virtual meetings the
Thursday, March 17 from Noon to 1:30 p.m. Virtual: Microsoft Teams Link, phone: (915) 213-4096; code: 661 650 140#
Monday, March 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Virtual: Microsoft Teams Link, phone: (915) 213-4096; code: 482 857 210#
Wednesday, March 23 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Virtual: Microsoft Teams Link, phone (915) 213-4096; code: 891 789 084#
Tuesday, March 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Virtual: Microsoft Teams Link , phone (915) 213-4096; code: 504 545 226#
The public hearing is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the El Paso City Council meeting, 300 N. Campbell.
