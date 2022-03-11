Oklahoma Senate approves half-dozen anti-abortion measures

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Republican-controlled Oklahoma Senate has approved a half-dozen anti-abortion measures, including a Texas-style abortion ban that allows private lawsuits against those who perform abortions. The full Senate approved each of the bills on Thursday and advanced them to the House, where they’re likely to pass. Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he would sign any anti-abortion bill sent to him by the Legislature. The Texas-style ban authorizes private civil actions to be brought against anyone performing an abortion after cardiac activity has been detected in the fetus. Another would prohibit abortions after 30 days from a woman’s last period, before most women know they are pregnant.