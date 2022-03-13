ABC-7 Xtra: Pain at the pump

EL PASO, Texas -- It may be called pain at the pump, but it's El Pasoan's wallets that are taking the biggest hit.

Gas prices are soaring to record-breaking levels.

As of Friday, El Paso is seeing the highest gas prices in the state of Texas with an average of $4.19 per gallon.

Amarillo has the lowest with $3.74.

But don't try to adjust your gas budget just yet. Analysts, like Triple-A, are expecting gas prices to go even higher.

In fact, according to Daniel Armbruster with Triple-A, gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace not seen before, breaking records set in 2008 across the state.

Armbruster goes on to say that although prices are soaring, gas prices are anticipated to climb because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Experts say it's the uncertainty of that war, that's triggering volatility in gas prices.

Armbruster joins ABC 7 Sunday Xtra, along with UTEP economics professor, Tom Fullerton.

Both agree gas prices were on the rise before the start of the Russian invasion, that the conflict in Ukraine only exacerbated the problem, triggering prices to soar.

Pain at the pump. That's the topic of Sunday's ABC 7 Xtra at 10:35 p.m.