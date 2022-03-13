‘He was a good man’: Anthony man shot to death, suspect on the run

ANTHONY, New Mexico - An Anthony family is grieving the loss of a 36-year-old man shot to death on Saturday night.

Deputies say they are searching for Alejandro Salas, aka "Nano," who is accused of shooting and killing Jose Hernandez, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff.

"He was a good man," said Ivory Hernandez, the victim's sister. "He was well known around town. 'Little Joe.'"

She said Hernandez had three boys. She also said he was a good father.

The homicide happened at 301 Los Troques Road, just north of the Texas-New Mexico border, according to the sheriff. Deputies say they found Hernandez dead when they arrived.

Salas is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, authorities ask that you do not approach him and call police.

"I hope he's hurting right now, because he hurt us really bad," Hernandez said. "He took something from these kids that they'll never have again. We're going to find him one way or another."

