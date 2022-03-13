Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:36 PM

‘He was a good man’: Anthony man shot to death, suspect on the run

Jose Hernandez, known as
Family
Jose Hernandez, known as "Little Joe," was shot to death Saturday night in Anthony, according to the sheriff's office.

ANTHONY, New Mexico - An Anthony family is grieving the loss of a 36-year-old man shot to death on Saturday night.

Deputies say they are searching for Alejandro Salas, aka "Nano," who is accused of shooting and killing Jose Hernandez, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff.

"He was a good man," said Ivory Hernandez, the victim's sister. "He was well known around town. 'Little Joe.'"

She said Hernandez had three boys. She also said he was a good father.

The homicide happened at 301 Los Troques Road, just north of the Texas-New Mexico border, according to the sheriff. Deputies say they found Hernandez dead when they arrived.

Salas is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, authorities ask that you do not approach him and call police.

"I hope he's hurting right now, because he hurt us really bad," Hernandez said. "He took something from these kids that they'll never have again. We're going to find him one way or another."

ABC-7 Photographer David Moreno contributed to this report.

News

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content