Soldier dies during training in California’s Mojave Desert

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (AP) — The Army is investigating after a soldier died last week during training in California’s Mojave Desert. The military says 23-year-old Spc. Joseph Meitl Jr., died last Thursday at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, located between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Meitl joined the Army in May 2020 and was an armored cannon crew member in the 1st Calvary Division at Fort Hood, Texas, which was undergoing training. Meitl held several awards, including the Army Achievement Medal.