Court documents: Siblings’ self-defense story falls apart in deadly lower valley shooting

EL PASO, Texas – A man was shot multiple times inside a lower valley apartment. According to court documents obtained by ABC-7, the alleged shooter and his sister concocted a self-defense story that would later fall apart.

Investigators say Diana Valdez called 911 on March 14, saying she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, that he had tried to kill her and her brother, and that she had shot him to protect her brother.

Court documents state Valdez told 911 dispatch her boyfriend tried to choke her, and when her brother intervened to defend her, she fired at 29-year-old Luis Alfredo Ramos, killing him.

According to investigators, surveillance footage from the apartment complex didn't match up with the brother and sister's account of what happened after the shooting.

Valdez's brother, 20-year-old Stefano Valdez, was arrested for murdering Ramos inside his sister's apartment on 9133 Kernel.

Court documents say Stefano Valdez admitted to shooting Ramos after Ramos approached him. Valdez told investigators Ramos did not produce a weapon, nor did he strike or push him or his sister before the shooting.

Investigators say Stefano Valdez shot Ramos two to three times, then kicked Ramos in the face once Ramos fell to the ground.

The dispute started on March 13 when Diana Valdez reported that Ramos assaulted her at Tic Toc Bar on Doniphan by biting her ear and causing visible scratches. Valdez told officers Ramos took her purse, phone, keys and left with her car without her consent.

Diana Valdez and her brother Stefano could track Ramos as he made his way to Diana's apartment on Kernel through her phone's GPS.

Investigators say Ramos was allowed entry into the apartment so his sister could retrieve her belongings. Stefano says Ramos began acting aggressive and was being disrespectful once inside the apartment.