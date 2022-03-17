Netflix cracking down on account sharing

LOS GATOS, California -- Netflix revealed plans to make account sharing outside of the household a thing of the past.

Netflix says they created account sharing for people in the same household to have easy viewing access. They say however, confusion has been created about how the account can be shared, and people are now sharing accounts outside of their household.

Netflix says this has impacted their ability to invest in new television and film products for their streaming service.

Netflix plans to test two new features to combat this problem. They are set to launch in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru in the next few weeks.

Netflix says the two new features are:

Add an Extra Member: Members on our Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with - each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password - at a lower price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru;

Transfer Profile to a New Account: Members on our Basic, Standard, and Premium plans can enable people who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account - keeping the viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations.

Netflix says they will work to see the success of these two features before making this program available in other countries.