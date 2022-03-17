Workforce Solutions application deadline nears for 1 year of free child care

EL PASO, Texas -- Two weeks remain for workers in the service industry to apply for one full year of free childcare through Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

Applications will be processed through March 31.

The Service Industry Recovery program was launched last fall through the Texas Workforce Commission.

"We understand the increase in workload our child care staff has endured, and we want to make sure they know the community appreciates their efforts," said Myriam Guerrero, WSB Family Services Director.

The industry targets low-wage families in the service industry that were affected financially during the pandemic.

"That was one of the most hardest hit industries during the pandemic, and this is just one of the first steps on normalizing childcare for us a universal service," said Bianca Cervantes, Communications Director at Workforce Solutions Borderplex.