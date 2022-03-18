Baylor women blow out Hawaii for 19th straight 1st-round win

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Jordan Lewis scored 23 and the Baylor women won their 19th consecutive first-round game in the NCAA Tournament, overwhelming Hawaii 89-49. Smith and Lewis combined to score the first 27 Baylor points in the third quarter. The No. 2 seed Bears outscored the Rainbow Wahine 34-8 in the third after taking a modest nine-point lead into halftime. Amy Atwell scored 29 points but was limited to nine after halftime as 15th-seeded Hawaii faded and fell to 1-7 in the NCAA Tournament.