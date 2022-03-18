Panthers add free agent DT Ioannidis, LB Wilson to mix

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers say they’ve agreed to terms on contracts with free agent defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis from the Washington Commanders and linebacker Damien Wilson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving the team some needed depth on defense. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Ioannidis had 16 sacks and 27 quarterback hits for the Commanders in 2018 and 2019. However, his production has fallen off the last two seasons with four sacks and 15 QB hits. Ioannidis is a potential replacement for DaQuan Jones, who signed with the Buffalo Bills. The 28-year-old Wilson is a seven-year NFL veteran who four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and two with Kansas City, winning a Super in 2019 with the Chiefs.