What happens after a fire?

El PASO, Texas -- Fires have blazed throughout El Paso in the recent weeks forcing some El Paso residents to leave their homes.

But what happens to the home after its owners have left?

1-800-BOARD UP of El Paso & Las Cruces provides assistance and recovery services for fire, water and storm damage to homes and local businesses.

Survivors of fire are often traumatized and unaware of steps they must take to minimize damage and liability. The Attractive Nuisance Law requires homeowners in a fire to board up their home within 24 hours of the fire.

Services they include are :

Fire restoration

Smoke removal

Water extraction

Mold remediation

American Red Cross offers Financial help to anyone displaced by manmade or natural disasters, including fires.

Financial assistance is approved on a case-to-case basis. All aide is free of charge.

They offer financial assistance for: