ABC-7 Xtra: El Paso makes list of least affordable cities

EL PASO, Texas-El Paso made a top ten list this week, one of the nation's least affordable cities.

The article quotes a company called Goodhire, a background screening software company.



The list shows the city of El Paso as number 7.



The closest cities are Modesto, California, at number 6 and New York City at number 8.



Goodhire says it took several factors into consideration, wage growth, unemployment rate, job growth, job openings, rental prices, real estate sales prices, and real per capita personal income.

Our Sunday Xtra guest says she's not surprised El Paso made that list, adding a good indicator are property taxes, which show El Paso has some of the highest in the nation and the highest in Texas.

But not everyone agreed on the validity of the top ten list.

