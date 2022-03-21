Gigi’s Playhouse El Paso gears up for annual fundraising gala

EL PASO, Texas -- GiGi’s Playhouse has been apart of the El Paso community for years. Happening this weekend, the non-profit is celebrating another year in the Borderland in big way at its annual gala.

This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that the non-profit will host their gala -- their largest fundraiser.

Funds raised will go towards continuing GiGi's Playhouse mission towards supporting the down syndrome community, providing programs to more than 400 families each year.

Funds will also go towards expanding, as the group has made the moved to a new location at Sunland Park Mall.

Tickets start at $150 which includes cocktails, silent auction and dinner.

To learn more about the even and how you can become a sponsor, click here.