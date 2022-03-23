Monuments Men group bets on playing cards to find lost art

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A group dedicated to finishing the work of World War II’s Monuments Men is betting on a deck of playing cards, and reward money, to help find missing works of art taken by the Nazis. Inspired by the U.S. military’s history of creating playing cards related to missions, the Dallas-based Monuments Men Foundation for the Preservation of Art announced Wednesday the creation of the deck focusing on works they believe still exist. The group is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of each cultural object featured in the deck.