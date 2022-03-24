Prosecutors can pursue murder charges in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge says prosecutors presented enough evidence to pursue murder charges in a criminal trial against a New Mexico woman accused of causing a car crash that killed a police officer and a retired firefighter. Jeannine Jaramillo had a preliminary hearing Thursday before Santa Fe District Court Judge Mary Marlow Sommer. The 46-year-old Jaramillo is facing two counts of first-degree murder along with other charges in the March 2 wrong-way crash after a police pursuit on Interstate 25. She originally was thought to be a victim in the multi-vehicle crash, but later was accused of causing the deadly wreck and lying to police about what happened. According to authorities, Jaramillo initially told authorities that she been carjacked at knifepoint.