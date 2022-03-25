El Paso Pro-Musica welcomes back jazz pianist Matt Herskowitz

EL PASO, Texas -- If you're a fan a jazz music and love classical music too, you're in luck. The El Paso Pro-Musica is getting ready to welcome Matt Herskowitz.

The renowed jazz pianist is coming to back to El Paso on Tuesday, March 29. Those who attend can expect and exciting combonation of jazz and classic music. Herskowitz will perform "Chopin a la Jazz, works by Gershwin, and a rendition of "An American in Paris."

Herskowitz, originally from Montreal, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the UTEP Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall

He will also be performing in Las Cruces at the Dona Ana Arts Council, 250 W. Amador on Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available by calling 915-747-8163 or at eppm.org. Tickets are also available at the door. All Student Tickets to El Paso Pro-Musica Concerts are $5.00.