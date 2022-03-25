Traffic at a standstill along Loop 375 eastbound near Paisano exit, crash sends two to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas - Two people have been transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries received in a crash between a semi and a vehicle according to fire dispatch.

The collision happened along the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 just after 5 p.m.

Several emergency response vehicles including TxDot crews responded to the area.

TxDot said all lanes are closed at this time as police investigate and crews clear out the wreckage.

Plan on taking an alternate route.