Ascarate Park is accepting reservations for the picnic shelters for Easter weekend

EL PASO, Texas - Borderland families wanting to celebrate the Easter weekend at Ascarate Park are being urged to make their reservations early to secure their favorite picnic shelter. While the shelters are on a first come, first served basis, a $50 reservation fee will ensure you get the location your family prefers.

The fee reserves the picnic shelter for the entire day, either Saturday, April 16 or Easter Sunday, April 17. Park administrators say they see a spike in the number of families heading to the park on Easter weekend and want to make assure all families get their favorite spot.

The reservation saves families the stress of going in the early morning hours to get a picnic area. Reservations can be made by appointment at the Parks and Recreation administration office located inside Ascarate Park at 6900 Delta. The last day to book your picnic shelter is Thursday, April 15.

Parking will be $5 cash per vehicle on Easter weekend. And remember alcohol is prohibited inside the park. For more information you can call (915) 771-2380.