Free bus rides for El Paso County start April 1

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Commissioners voted Monday unanimously to approve "Free Rides" through the El Paso County Transit System.

The free rides are in response to the rising gas prices affecting the country.

They will begin on April 1 and continue for six months through September 30.

"Ultimately, we're still in an interesting economic position with respect only to gas but also other goods and services because of rising inflation," said Jose Landeros, Director of Strategic Development at the County Administration Department.

Landeros proposed the "Free Rides," mentioning other countries already provide free fares in their transit systems.

"Today, there are about 100 cities across the country, many of them in Europe, where transit is a public service provided to residents, and there is no fee associated with that," Landeros said.

El Paso County Commissioners agreed the program would be beneficial.

"You're looking at students, veterans, seniors. I think it'll benefit so many people, and I am hoping because I know that it'll be a success that our contemporaries over with the City will follow suit," said Carlos Leon, El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct 1.

"Wonderful, wonderful initiative, but it'll only work if the community knows about it," said Iliana Holguin, El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct 3.

The County has enough money with the emergency grants that are in place as well as formula funding to continue and sustain general operation with no impact on the County's general fund.

The program will be monitored for the next three months, with results brought back to the courts to see if they want to extend the promotional fare for more time.