Prosecutor against probation in cases of aggravated fleeing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Dangerous incidents involving high-speed police pursuits have prompted a northern New Mexico district attorney to adopt a policy to toughen potential plea deals for defendants in those cases. First Judicial District Attorney Mark Carmack-Altwies said Monday the policy prohibits probation as being the sentence in a plea deal for a case of aggravated fleeing. Also, her office will ask judges to order that anyone accused of aggravated fleeing be jailed until trial. The 1st Judicial District covers Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties. Recent incidents prompting the policy include two wrong-way cases on Interstate 25, including one that resulted in crashes that killed two people.