Baylor starters Brown, Akinjo entering names into NBA draft

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor standout freshman Kendall Brown and point guard James Akinjo are entering their names into the NBA draft. The players revealed their decisions on their social media accounts Wednesday. Akinjo still had another season of eligibility at Baylor, where he transferred last year after leading Arizona in scoring in his only season with the Wildcats after beginning his college career at Georgetown. Brown was a five-star recruit. Akinjo averaged 13.5 points a game and led the Big 12 with 5.8 assists per game. Brown averaged 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds.