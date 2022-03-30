Skip to Content
Flying roof leaves family in central El Paso without electricity

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas-- With yesterday's strong winds, part of a roof flew off a house on McKinley Ave. in central El Paso and knocked down a utility post.

Besides bringing down several powerlines, it also ripped off the next-door neighbor's direct electrical connection. With this missing connection, even if the utility post were replaced, the family would not get their power restored.

Homeowner, Socorro Orozco, told ABC-7 that she would have to call an electrician to fix the fallen cord, then the work would have to be inspected by the City.

If Orozco's insurance does not cover this type of damage, then she would be responsible for paying out of her own pocket.

Emmanuel Esparza

