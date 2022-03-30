Las Cruces dispensary could be first to open in the state at 12:01 a.m. Friday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces might be the first city in New Mexico to legally sell marijuana for recreational use on Friday.

"You could be the very first legal cannabis purchaser in the state if you come Friday morning at 12:01 a.m.," said Jessie Hunt, a spokeswoman for the dispensary.

R. Greenleaf hopes to be the first in the state to open its doors on Friday, when cannabis sales officially begin in New Mexico. The dispensary will open to the public at 12:01 a.m.

“This is historic," wrote Steve Pear, the New Mexico Market President for Schwazze/R.Greenleaf. "The legalization of cannabis is great for the state, great for the region, and we are just so excited to celebrate this new day."

R. Greenleaf is located at 2750 Mall Dr #206 in Las Cruces, in between Five Guys and the Paleta Bar. Staffers plan to provide goodie bags for the first 50 customers. The company has also hired Luchador Food Truck for the grand opening.

Hunt told ABC-7 that the company does have other locations, but they are not allowed to open that early. She said Albuquerque has set operating hours for dispensaries from 10 a.m. to midnight. Santa Fe has set operating hours from 7 a.m. to midnight.

"Las Cruces does not have operating hours in place yet," Hunt said.

Mayor Ken Miyagishima and Councilwoman Johana Bencomo confirmed the city has yet to set operating hours for dispensaries. Councilwoman Bencomo said they will likely set operating hours from 7 a.m. to midnight when council meets again soon.

She said she is beyond excited that Las Cruces could be the first in the state to legally sell marijuana for recreational use.

"Honestly, part of me feels like it's unbelievable," Bencomo said. "As a young person, as someone who really believes that this prohibition has been detrimental to many communities, I almost can't believe it's finally here."