Project Amistad offers help for utilities; $3M available in latest round of funding

EL PASO, Texas -- Project Amistad has $3 million in funding available to help El Paso renters with their utility bills.

This funding is through the city of El Paso and community impact partners with the utility companies. The program will help renters in the city limits that were affected directly or indirectly by Covid-19.

Utility assistance includes financial help for up to 12 months of overdue Water, Gas, or Electric bills.

Project Amistad started the program this month and is expected to expire at the end of July.