US employers added 455,000 private-sector jobs in March, slightly above forecast

America’s private sector added 455,000 jobs in March, the ADP Employment Report showed Wednesday.

That was slightly better than economists had expected but fell short of the February report, which was revised higher.

March job gains were consistent across all sizes of businesses, as well as most sectors. The only sector flat on the month was information, which didn’t add or lose any positions. Leisure and hospitality led the job gains once again, adding 161,000 positions.

The private sector jobs tally comes ahead of the government’s official assessment of the employment situation that is due Friday. The two reports are not correlated.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

