Groundbreaking for massive expansion for Las Cruces food pantry underway

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Hundreds of people gathered at the groundbreaking ceremony for a food pantry in Las Cruces.

Casa De Peregrinos Food Program, which translates to "House of the pilgrims," has served the Las Cruces community for years. With this massive expansion, it has greater hopes of serving all of Doña Ana County. This expansion has been several years in the making.

Casa De Peregrinos expansion is expected to be completed by March of next year.

"Feeding the hungry is not just about charity, it’s about justice," Gabe Vasquez former Las Cruces board member said.

