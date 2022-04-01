SPECIAL REPORT: Texas and New Mexico law officers prepare for high drivers

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexicans can now legally buy marijuana for recreational use, but the technology to detect cannabis in a driver's system remains limited in both El Paso and Doña Ana counties.

“There’s really not a whole lot out there," said Deputy Fabian Fernandez, a drug recognition expert in Doña Ana County. "They have samples for saliva testings and there is urine testing. Our state does not recognize either one.”

If someone refuses a breathalyzer test for alcohol, they are automatically charged with aggravated DWI in New Mexico. However, Fernandez said there are no legal consequences for refusing a blood test.

"The blood is like the cherry on top," he said. "But it’s not necessary."

