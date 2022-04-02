Border asylum limits ending, but not Biden’s migrant woes

By COLLEEN LONG and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ban on asylum-seekers at the U.S-Mexico border on public health grounds was imposed by one president who wanted to restrict immigration entirely. It’ll soon be ended by another president under increasing pressure from his own party to welcome immigrants. With the end of the Trump-era ban May 23, President Joe Biden faces an expected increase in migration at the border under a system incapable of managing such large numbers and buckling under a backlog of more than 1.7 million asylum cases. Republicans are eager to assign Biden blame during this election year for the expected images of thousands of people likely to be crammed into temporary border facilities.