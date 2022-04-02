Driver killed after colliding into an electric pole in Horizon
El Paso, TEXAS -- One man is dead after their car veered off the roadway and collided into an electric pole.
It happened around 3:25 Saturday morning, according to the El Paso Sherriff's Office.
Officials have identified the driver as 38-year-old Julio Cesar Garcia.
This single vehicle collision happened on the 600 block of Mission Ridge Blvd, in Horizon City.
According to officials, Garcia was the was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Garcia was the sole occupant.
Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors to the crash and the investigation is ongoing.
