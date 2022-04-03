Sunday Funday Moment: Local mobile boutique opens new storefront within a year

El Paso, Texas-- Love Alumni Boutique went from a small boutique on wheels to it’s own brick and mortar shop located in central El Paso, all within one year.

The boutique celebrated its one year anniversary with a grand opening celebration of the new storefront. It featured an outdoor pop-up market that had all women owned business vendors

Love Alumni is a local boutique and gift shop that features various items from local and out of state women owned businesses.

Aside from selling products from various vendors— Love Alumni Boutique will also serve as a space for store owner, Malorie Delgadillo Mckinney, to share her knowledge in business with other sin our community.

"I’m just very grateful to be able to create the avenue for women owned businesses here but I'm even more grateful for the women that do want to hold their products in our boutique,” said Mckinney.

She is happy to have a space that will not only allow her to sell items in-store, but a space that will allow her to share her knowledge of creating a business with others in our community.

"So, my husband and I we wish that somebody would have taught us finances or business at a younger age to be able to catapult us to a bigger avenue to create more for ourselves or a business mindset,” explained Mckinney.

During the week Love Alumni Boutique will also serve as a co-working space for small business owners and Mckinney hopes to provide workshops for adults and children as well.

"To teach them finances, how to start a business and to just kind of get their mindset into ownership,” said Mckinney.

She thanks her husband Maundre for giving her that extra push to pursue her dream.

“The whole reason I started the business was because gave me that push and he was like, people would buy that from you,” said Mckinney.

"I saw she had talent and I motivated her as best as I could and she just took off running with it," said Maundre Mckinney, Malorie's husband. "If you love your partner or whoever you’re with support them. It’s a great feeling when you support them and they take in any constructive critiscism you may have and they make it work for themselves. If you love someone just support them.”

Malories advice to other small business owners who may have moments of doubt is simple, don’t give up.

“I'm in my own race, everyone is in their own race and your only competition is yourself so if you give up you're letting yourself down and at the end of the day you need to do it for yourself,” said Mckinney.

And it’s safe to say that her daughter Sanaia is pretty proud of her momma.

“I’m very proud of her because I know it’s very difficult for some people to do that,” said Sanaia who hopes to be a business owner just like her mom when she grows up.

Love Alumni Boutique is located at 2105 E. Yandell Drive. They are open Tuesday - Saturday from 12 pm - 6 pm.