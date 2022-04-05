Cannabis infused candies finding their way into the wrong hands

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- With the legalization of cannabis sales in New Mexico, marijuana products are more easily accessible. That includes THC edibles that are made to look enticing to adults and children. Those candies, however, are only appropriate for adults to consume.

Recreational cannabis sales were legalized Friday. Then earlier this week, 14 elementary students ate cannabis-infused edibles.

The students attended a Bernalillo county school. The children's ages were not disclosed, but they are all ten years and under.