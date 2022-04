EL PASO, Texas-- The owner of Zions Bow Ties always wanted to have his own fashion show; after his wife's passing last year, he decided to finally do one in her honor.

Joseph Snell told ABC-7 he and his wife shared a passion for fashion and believes Zions Bow Ties' first fashion show is the perfect opportunity to remember her.

Snell would make bow ties for other fashion shows before and is hosting his own at Hotel Indigo this weekend.