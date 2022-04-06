Safety concerns arise again at Tippin Elementary after video shows a car driving on the wrong side of the road to beat traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Parents of Tippin Elementary are scared for their children's safety after another incident of what they're calling 'insane' driving occurred.

"I was just baffled," Melissa Rangel, a parent at Tippin Elementary, said.

Rangel was in the car Tuesday when a truck with a trailer attached crossed the double line and drove towards her. In the video above, you can see she stops as the car approaches her. The car then pulls around her, still on the wrong side of the road and continues driving on the wrong side.

According to Rangel, similar situations happen almost every day.

"It's insane every day," Rangel said. "We've had multiple meetings, and multiple discussions and nothing has been done to solve the problem."

When ABC-7 was at Tippin Elementary Wednesday, we also saw a car drive on the wrong side of the road momentarily, to skip the line and turn left into the parking lot. On this occasion, EPISD police were there to correct the driver, but Rangel says that's not always the case.

"My kids are in second and third grade, and I won't let them walk by themselves because it is so insane out here," Rangel said.

"It scares me to cross the street with my little girls," Jazmin Fonseca, another parent said.

ABC-7 asked EPISD for an interview to discuss what they have done and what they are doing to protect the students and families at Tippin Elementary. Instead, they provided us with this statement:

"EPISD Police continues to monitor the Tippin school zone area on a daily basis and will have units at the school for two weeks to help re-train motorists and parents on the traffic-flow rules the campus has set up to create safe environments for students and staff. We have met with parents and offered training to help curb the traffic violations that have become prevalent by adults and will continue to do so."

The district says they have also re-designed its pick-up and drop-off program. You can watch it here in English and Spanish.

They also ask that parents give themselves ample time for pick-up and drop-off and practice patience. They also ask that parents carpool to mitigate traffic back-ups.

But Rangel and other parents want more done. They would like to see the police there every day.

EPISD has 44 officers patrolling 80 campuses plus other district facilities.

They would also like to eliminate a left turn option into the parking lot.

Back in Nov. 2021 similar video showed another car driving on the wrong side of the road before they turned left into the parking lot.

In 2018, a driver pulled out of the parking lot at Tippin Elementary and struck and killed a mother and injured three other students. Many parents now fear that a similar situation could happen again if the district doesn't take further action.

"How patient can you be when it's your life?" Rangel said. "There's been multiple times when my husband and I have almost been hit in the crosswalk and we're adults. Can you imagine a child?"