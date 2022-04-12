4 finalists picked in search for Cleveland State president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents says four finalists have been chosen in the search for the next president of Cleveland State Community College. The finalists were selected by a search advisory committee. The board says they will participate in open forums with the campus community and the public on April 18 through April 21. Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will then meet with the finalists to select one candidate for nomination to the Board of Regents, which oversees Tennessee’s community colleges and colleges of applied technology.. The board will appoint the next president during a meeting to be scheduled later.